Nigerian Professionals Call For Immediate Release Of Sowore

The statement signed by Kunle Ajibade, Chido Onumah, Funmi Iyanda among other prominent professionals in the media, law and academia asked the secret police to release the duo in compliance with court orders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2019

Nigerian professionals have called for the release of pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, from the custody of the Department of State Services.

Sowore was arrested on August 3 by the secret police and has been in their custody despite two court orders for his release.

The Federal High Court in Abuja issued a release order for Sowore on November 6 but the DSS has refused to free him.

In a statement on Sunday, prominent professionals in Nigeria stated that the continued detention of Sowore and Olawale Bakare, is an "egregious injustice and a travesty of the rule of law".

The statement added, “A call for the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

“We the undersigned, call for the immediate release of Sowore and Bakare from detention.

“We fear that the Nigerian Government is determined to continue to hold on to both men for as long as possible.

“The continued detention of both human rights advocates is an egregious injustice and a travesty of the rule of law.”

SaharaReporters, New York

