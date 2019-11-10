Police Redeploy Senior Officers

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this, said the IGP expects the redeployed officers to put in an excellent display and always uphold the integrity and credibility of the force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2019

The Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force, Adamu Mohammed, has ordered the redeployment of recently promoted senior police officers in the country.

Six officers were promoted from the rank of Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General in a promotion activity that saw the force and the Police Service Commission engaged in a tussle with each other.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday, said the IGP expects the redeployed officers to put in an excellent display and always uphold the integrity and credibility of the force.

He said, “The newly deployed senior officers to zones and formations are Dan Bature, AIG DFA FHQ, Hyelasinda Musa, AIG PMF, Yunana Babas, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja and Dan Mohammed, AIG SPU.

“Mua’zu Halilu, AIG CTU, Rabiu Yusuf, AIG ICT, Ahmed Iliyasu, AIG Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Mohammed Kura, AIG Maritime, Zaki Ahmed, AIG Zone 6, Calabar and Zama Senchi, AIG Community Policing.

“Others are Bello Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano, Austin Iwero, AIG DOPS FHQ and Lawal Ado, AIG Works.”

