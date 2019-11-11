‘No Salary Boys’ On Rampage In Lagos, Destroy 30 Vehicles, Other Properties

According to residents in the area, the fight which lasted two days also left more than 14 people injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

The Guardian Nigeria

A violent fight between some hoodlums in Ijeshatedo and Ilasamaja areas of Lagos State had at least 30 vehicles destroyed.

“Mostly, the fights are between some guys in Ilasamaja and their Itire counterparts. We need police to curb their activities,” a resident reportedly said.

Some of the residents said the fighting hoodlums are called 'No salary Boys', adding that the police only arrived after the boys had left the vicinity.

The streets affected were Shobande, Salami Bashorun, Ogunmuyiwa, Lagos Street, Oredola, and Ogunsami.

The residents call on the Nigeria Police Force to be more proactive and fish out the hoodlums terrorizing the areas.​

SaharaReporters, New York

