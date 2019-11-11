‘Osama Bin Laden’ Caught After Killing Five Persons In India

The animal killed five people including three women, during a 24-hour rampage through Goalpara district.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

An elephant named after the late Al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden, has been caught after killing five Indian villagers, according to the AFP.

Wildlife officers tracked the elephant through a forest for several days using drones and domesticated elephants.

“We started the final leg of the operation today. Two darts were fired by experts which had tranquilised the male elephant,” a senior forestry official told AFP.

“Now the work is on to shift the elephant to a forest where there is no human habitation nearby.”

Officials said they would take the elephant’s welfare into account as well as the safety of people living nearby in deciding where it would be relocated

SaharaReporters, New York

