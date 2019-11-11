Border Closure: Customs Makes N1.002trn In Nine Months

Statistics also indicated that immediately after the partial closure of borders, the service recorded N115.6bn in September, about N6.1bn more than what was realised in August before borders were closed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

The Nigeria Custom Service has said it realised a revenue of N1.002trn between January and September 2019, according the News Agency of Nigeria.

The statistics revealed that the highest revenue recorded was N123.6n in the month of July, closely followed by N118.6bn realised in May.

The information further revealed that the month of February had the lowest revenue of N86.3bn.

There are speculations that the low revenue received in the month of February might be as a result of the partial closure of the border as a result of the 2019 general elections slated for that period.

The data further revealed that Apapa area command had the highest revenue of N313.5bn within the period under review. See Also Sahara Reporters Nigeria Customs Suspends Fuel Supply To Filling Stations Near All Borders 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

The revenue was generated from import duty, levy, excise duty and other fees.

There are indications that with this statistics, by the end of 2019 the NCS will surpass the earning of 2018, which stood at N1.2trn.

