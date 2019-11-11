Borno Emir Bans Prostitutes In Domain

The Shehu of Bama in Borno State, Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, has declared commercial sex workers unwelcome in his domain in order to eliminate vices and enhance peace in the area.

Personal Secretary to the emir, Abba Shehu-Umar, in a statement on Monday said the traditional ruler made the declaration in a message on Sunday to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

He said that the emir expressed displeasure at the increase in the number of commercial sex workers in the area following a clampdown on illegal brothels at Galadima Area of Maiduguri.

According to El-Kanemi, there had been an increase in social vices in the emirate since the relocation of the ‘’ladies”.

The traditional ruler said that his emirate would not condone illicit activities and other forms of criminality allegedly perpetrated by the sex workers.

The statement reads, “You may recall that these girls caused serious criminality in the suburb of the state capital; they engaged in open prostitution, child trafficking, drug abuse and other forms of criminality in the metropolis.

“The state government constituted a high powered committee to address the nefarious activities, which led to the demolishing of several hotels, brothels, and hideouts in Maiduguri.

“Now that the chances in the state capital are narrowing, they are exploring another safe haven in the local government councils.

“The trend cannot be accepted; I have instructed Village and Ward Heads to be vigilant and proactive as such attitude will not be condoned.”