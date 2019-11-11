BREAKING: Boko Haram: Kidnapped Living Faith Pastor Released After 8 Months

The two captives were released on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

A pastor of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Moses Oyeleke, abducted by Boko Haram on 10 April, 2019 and a woman, Ndagilaya Ibrahim Umar of Government Science Secondary School, Askira Uba in Borno State have finally regained their freedom.

SaharaReporters gathered that their release was facilitated by "the active support, logistics and intelligence from the Nigerian Army and the DSS" in collaboration with the Initiative For Peace-building Movement and Kalthum Foundation For Peace.
 

