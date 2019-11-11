Despite Appeal Court Ruling, Makinde Still Governor Of Oyo

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

Despite a technical ruling on Monday by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, that favoured Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress on all counts brought before it in challenging the victory of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, the latter remains governor of Oyo.

The court did not upturn the ruling of the election petitions tribunal that had earlier upheld Makinde's victory.

The Court of Appeal did not also order for a fresh election in the state.

Justice Yahaya, the lead judge of the four-man panel, despite upholding the decision of the tribunal, however, disagreed with the lower court on issues bordering on documents tendered by the APC.

In his reaction, PDP lead counsel, Eyitayo Jegede, told journalists that Makinde remains governor of the state since there had been no counter directive by the appellate court on his victory.

The lead counsel to APC, Adeboye Shobanjo, on his part, agreed with the court for allowing the appeal to hold.

He, however, stressed that the tribunal delivered a one-sided judgement.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

