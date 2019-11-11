Insecurity: Gani Adams Urges Government To Declare State Of Emergency On Roads

Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council, Adams asked South-West governors to intensify efforts on security initiative and economic policies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has called on the Nigerian Government to treat the deplorable road networks across the country as a national emergency.

According to him, there is a link between the appalling state of roads and crimes like kidnapping, armed banditry and others in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council, Adams asked South-West governors to intensify efforts on security initiative and economic policies.

The communiqué implored the South-West governors to invest heavily on agriculture, agricultural and livestock production, strategic storage, as well as concerted exploitation of the region’s fertile soil and clement climate to feed its teeming populace and gainfully engage unemployed youths.

Another major decision taken by the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council was its resolve to shift the celebration of the second coronation anniversary of Adams originally scheduled for January 13, 2020, to January 15, 2020.

This, the Council explained, was in deference to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who celebrates his 49th anniversary on the throne on January 13.

