Man Stabs Prostitute To Death After Sex In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Babatunde Damilare for stabbing a prostitute to death after a payment dispute.



Police spokesman Bala Elkana said in a statement on Sunday, “On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, around 11 pm, the Surulere Police Station received information that a commercial sex worker, identified as Elochukwu, engaged her customer, Babatunde Damilare, in a fight over the price of sex at the Edo Inn, No. 17 Atan Street, Empire, Surulere.



"During the scuffle, the said Babatunde Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Elochukwu in her neck, which led to her death on the spot.



“The suspect was arrested by homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Surulere, CSP Adebayo Adeoya.



"The corpse of the deceased was evacuated and deposited in the Mainland Hospital morgue, Yaba, for autopsy. An investigation is ongoing. The suspect will be charged.”