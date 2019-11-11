Military Gun Truck Kills Two In Yobe, Army Initiates Probe

The Nigerian Army has initiated a probe to unearth the killing of two people by a military gun truck driving at a high speed in Yobe State.

The gun truck crushed a taxi tricycle resulting in the death of two passengers on Sunday.

One of the victims was identified as Hussaina Baffa-Bello, a 19-year-old female student of Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu.

It was gathered that the driver of the gun truck did not stop at the traffic light, leading to the fatal accident.

Responding to the incident, Acting Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, commiserated with families of the victims.

Sallau noted that the military had paid a visit to the deceased families and all those civilians involved in the accident.

The Yobe State Government has also directed the office of the acting Secretary to the State Government to liaise with the military in order “to have a full investigation and ascertain how the accident happened and how such could be avoided in the future”.