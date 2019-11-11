Military Gun Truck Kills Two In Yobe, Army Initiates Probe

It was gathered that the driver of the gun truck did not stop at the traffic light, leading to the fatal accident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

The Nigerian Army has initiated a probe to unearth the killing of two people by a military gun truck driving at a high speed in Yobe State.

The gun truck crushed a taxi tricycle resulting in the death of two passengers on Sunday.

One of the victims was identified as Hussaina Baffa-Bello, a 19-year-old female student of Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu.

It was gathered that the driver of the gun truck did not stop at the traffic light, leading to the fatal accident.

Responding to the incident, Acting Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, commiserated with families of the victims.

Sallau noted that the military had paid a visit to the deceased families and all those civilians involved in the accident.

The Yobe State Government has also directed the office of the acting Secretary to the State Government to liaise with the military in order “to have a full investigation and ascertain how the accident happened and how such could be avoided in the future”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram: Kidnapped Living Faith Pastor Released After 8 Months
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Soldiers Arrest Trafficker, Rescue Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military UAE Jets Suspected Of Being Behind Attack On Nigerian Migrants In Libya
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Insurgency Air Force Neutralises ISWAP's Hideout In Borno
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Military Buhari Extends Tenure Of Chief Of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Zamfara: 25 Dead As Bandits Go On Killing Spree Saturday, Sunday
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor Returns To State After 52 Days Away
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Real Reasons Osinbajo's Aides Were Sacked By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-Minister Of Petroleum, Tam David West, Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram: Kidnapped Living Faith Pastor Released After 8 Months
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘No Salary Boys’ On Rampage In Lagos, Destroy 30 Vehicles, Other Properties
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Sanwo-Olu Government Loses Land Ownership Legal Tussle To Iwaya-Balogun Residents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Passenger Dies At Kano Airport After Slumping
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Visa: US Continues To Charge Nigerians Reciprocity Fee
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Fraud: Group Slams Emefiele For Redeploying Suspended Deputy Governor Nnanna
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Members Of House Of Representatives Divided Over Gbajabiamila's Leadership Style
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police Arrest Cleaner, Car Washer Who Stole Employer's N243-Million Jewellery
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Raises The Alarm Over Plans To File Fresh Charges Against Sowore By DSS
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad