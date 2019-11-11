NCAA Introduces New Format For Bird, Wildlife Strike Reporting

The European Coordinating Centre for Accidents and Incidents Reporting System, the Excel-based format will now be used for International Civil Aviation Organisation Bird Strike Information System reporting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

As a result of the evolution of a new format for birds and wildfire strike reporting, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has notified pilots, airports, airline operators and aircraft engineers of a change in the reporting format for birds.

Bird strikes also known as bird ingestion or bird aircraft strike hazard is simply a collision between an airborne animal and an aerial vehicle, usually an aircraft while a wildlife strike is a collusion between a mechanical vehicle and animals on the runway, taxiway.

This notification was contained in an advisory circular with reference NCAA/AAS/BHC/04/006/11/132 dated July 30, 2019 to all airports, airline operators, pilots and aircraft engineers and was signed by the Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr T. A. Odunowo for DG NCAA.

According to a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, the European Coordinating Centre for Accidents and Incidents Reporting System, the Excel-based format will now be used for International Civil Aviation Organisation Bird Strike Information System reporting.

