Polytechnic Examiner Gets 20 Years' Imprisonment For Exam Malpractice

Olanrewaju Kayode, a part-time examiner at The Polytechnic, Ibadan has been sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for engaging in examination malpractice.

Kayode was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in June 2016 on a 5-count charge for allegedly collecting money from five students of the institution and attempting to assist them to alter and secure higher exam scores on different scripts written outside the examination hall.

He was sentenced by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State after being found guilty of all charges preferred against him.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Abdulmalik, stated that the convict was to serve four years jail term on each of the five counts bringing the total to 20 years imprisonment.

The sentence is to run concurrently commencing from 20 June 2016, the first day of his arrest.

Kayode was a part-time examiner who assessed and marked students’ examination scripts of the Department of Accountancy of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

