Suspected Hoodlums Set SDP State Secretariat Ablaze In Kogi

They invaded our party secretariat with arms, shooting sporadically and destroyed everything and then burnt down the property just because of election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

Less than a week after a court ordered that the Social Democratic Party show be allowed to participate in 2019 Kogi governorship election, hoodlums allegedly loyal to the All Progressives Congress have attacked the party secretariat in the state, setting it on fire.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the party secretariat in Lokoja, the capital, around 2:00am in the early hours of Monday and destroyed campaign materials in the building.

It was also alleged that posters at the party secretariat were destroyed and replaced with the posters of the candidate of APC, Governor Yahaya Bello.

SDP governorship candidate in the state, Natasha Akpoti, during her visit to the party secretariat revealed that her office in Lokoja was also attacked by some gunmen suspected to be supporters of the APC, burning down the building.

She said, “Is this how we are going to sit down and watch the illegality of APC in Kogi State? See Also INEC Chairman Behind Natasha Akpoti's Disqualification From Kogi 2019 Guber Election - Official Elections JUST IN: Court Orders INEC To Restore SDP Candidate In Kogi Election 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

“They invaded our party secretariat with arms, shooting sporadically and destroyed everything and then burnt down the property just because of election.

“I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru el-Rufai, to call Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to order.

“Kogi State belongs to every Kogi citizen, I see no reason why Bello should think that he can use violence to achieve his aim, we will not allow that. The people of Kogi have spoken.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ondo Governor Returns To State After 52 Days Away
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Real Reasons Osinbajo's Aides Were Sacked By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-Minister Of Petroleum, Tam David West, Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘No Salary Boys’ On Rampage In Lagos, Destroy 30 Vehicles, Other Properties
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Sanwo-Olu Government Loses Land Ownership Legal Tussle To Iwaya-Balogun Residents
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Fraud: Group Slams Emefiele For Redeploying Suspended Deputy Governor Nnanna
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor Returns To State After 52 Days Away
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Real Reasons Osinbajo's Aides Were Sacked By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-Minister Of Petroleum, Tam David West, Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram: Kidnapped Living Faith Pastor Released After 8 Months
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘No Salary Boys’ On Rampage In Lagos, Destroy 30 Vehicles, Other Properties
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Sanwo-Olu Government Loses Land Ownership Legal Tussle To Iwaya-Balogun Residents
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Passenger Dies At Kano Airport After Slumping
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Visa: US Continues To Charge Nigerians Reciprocity Fee
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Fraud: Group Slams Emefiele For Redeploying Suspended Deputy Governor Nnanna
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Members Of House Of Representatives Divided Over Gbajabiamila's Leadership Style
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police Arrest Cleaner, Car Washer Who Stole Employer's N243-Million Jewellery
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Raises The Alarm Over Plans To File Fresh Charges Against Sowore By DSS
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad