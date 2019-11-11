Suspected Hoodlums Set SDP State Secretariat Ablaze In Kogi

Less than a week after a court ordered that the Social Democratic Party show be allowed to participate in 2019 Kogi governorship election, hoodlums allegedly loyal to the All Progressives Congress have attacked the party secretariat in the state, setting it on fire.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the party secretariat in Lokoja, the capital, around 2:00am in the early hours of Monday and destroyed campaign materials in the building.

It was also alleged that posters at the party secretariat were destroyed and replaced with the posters of the candidate of APC, Governor Yahaya Bello.

SDP governorship candidate in the state, Natasha Akpoti, during her visit to the party secretariat revealed that her office in Lokoja was also attacked by some gunmen suspected to be supporters of the APC, burning down the building.

She said, "Is this how we are going to sit down and watch the illegality of APC in Kogi State?

“They invaded our party secretariat with arms, shooting sporadically and destroyed everything and then burnt down the property just because of election.

“I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru el-Rufai, to call Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to order.

“Kogi State belongs to every Kogi citizen, I see no reason why Bello should think that he can use violence to achieve his aim, we will not allow that. The people of Kogi have spoken.”