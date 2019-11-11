We Have Always Maintained Our Innocence, Says NFF President, Pinnick

On the recent court victory, Pinnick said, “This is not a personal victory for me and my other board members. It is victory for all of Nigerian football.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2019

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has said that his team had always maintained their innocence at the organisation.

Pinnick made the disclosure on Monday while appearing as guest on Channels Television’sSunrise Daily.

The NFF President said his team had also always laid its books bare for everyone to see.

His statement comes few days after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja discharged and acquitted him of charges bordering on fraud to the tune of $8.4m and N4bn.

Pinnick and other executives of the NFF were charged on 16 counts of corruption and misappropriation of the said sums from the 2014 FIFA Grant, as well as for conflict of interest and non-declaration of assets by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel headed by Okon Obono-Obla. See Also Corruption Corruption Case Against Pinnick, Others Withdrawn By Government 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

On the recent court victory, Pinnick said, “This is not a personal victory for me and my other board members. It is victory for all of Nigerian football.”

He further stated that he and his team had always published their accounts using some of the best auditing firms in the world.

Pinnick said he was happy that the toxic moments are over, stating that it is now time “to pull and work together, not pull apart”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Sanwo-Olu Government Loses Land Ownership Legal Tussle To Iwaya-Balogun Residents
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory Contract Compromised, Says HEDA
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Despite Appeal Court Ruling, Makinde Still Governor Of Oyo
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Legal Hajj Commission Boss Sued Over Illegal Tenure Extension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Confirms Receipt Of Court Order To Release Sowore, Refuses To Comply With Directive
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: No Law Says Someone Must Come For A Suspect Before They're Released –NBA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor Returns To State After 52 Days Away
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Real Reasons Osinbajo's Aides Were Sacked By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-Minister Of Petroleum, Tam David West, Dies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram: Kidnapped Living Faith Pastor Released After 8 Months
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘No Salary Boys’ On Rampage In Lagos, Destroy 30 Vehicles, Other Properties
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Sanwo-Olu Government Loses Land Ownership Legal Tussle To Iwaya-Balogun Residents
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Passenger Dies At Kano Airport After Slumping
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Visa: US Continues To Charge Nigerians Reciprocity Fee
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Fraud: Group Slams Emefiele For Redeploying Suspended Deputy Governor Nnanna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Members Of House Of Representatives Divided Over Gbajabiamila's Leadership Style
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police Arrest Cleaner, Car Washer Who Stole Employer's N243-Million Jewellery
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Raises The Alarm Over Plans To File Fresh Charges Against Sowore By DSS
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad