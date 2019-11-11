We Have Always Maintained Our Innocence, Says NFF President, Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has said that his team had always maintained their innocence at the organisation.

Pinnick made the disclosure on Monday while appearing as guest on Channels Television’sSunrise Daily.

The NFF President said his team had also always laid its books bare for everyone to see.

His statement comes few days after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja discharged and acquitted him of charges bordering on fraud to the tune of $8.4m and N4bn.

Pinnick and other executives of the NFF were charged on 16 counts of corruption and misappropriation of the said sums from the 2014 FIFA Grant, as well as for conflict of interest and non-declaration of assets by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel headed by Okon Obono-Obla. See Also Corruption Corruption Case Against Pinnick, Others Withdrawn By Government

On the recent court victory, Pinnick said, “This is not a personal victory for me and my other board members. It is victory for all of Nigerian football.”

He further stated that he and his team had always published their accounts using some of the best auditing firms in the world.

Pinnick said he was happy that the toxic moments are over, stating that it is now time “to pull and work together, not pull apart”.