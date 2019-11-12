Boko Haram’s Tramadol Suppliers Arrested By NDLEA

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Yobe has arrested a policeman and a drug trafficker (names withheld) for allegedly conniving and supplying 59kg of prohibited Tramadol tablets to Boko Haram insurgents in Gwoza, Borno State.

NDLEA state commander, Mr Reuben Apeh, while addressing journalists in Damaturu, said the suspects were arrested on November 7.

Apeh said the drug traffickers had confessed to buying the prohibited substance from an unnamed customs officer in Lagos.

Apeh said, “He confessed hiring the policeman to convey the drugs to Maiduguri before proceeding to Gwoza to supply suspected terrorists.

“He claimed that the drugs were part of consignment seized by the Nigeria Customs Service during its operations in Lagos, and were sold to him at the cost of N6m while the actual market value stands at N24m.

“We are still working on him to provide us with the details of the alleged customs officer and another accomplice he claimed was based in Ijora, Lagos.

“The drugs were transported from Lagos to Jos and handed over to the policeman for delivery to Maiduguri, where he (trafficker) will take it to suspected terrorists in Gwoza.”

He said that the suspects would soon be charged to court with the exhibits.

