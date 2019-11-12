DSS Beefs Up HQ Security Ahead of #FreeSowore Protest Today

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019


Ahead of the planned protest by activists and civil society organisations at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja today, the agency has beefed up security around its facility. 

The activists said they were protesting the continued detention of the pro-democracy activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare despite a second court order granting their release. 

This morning, a large number of armed DSS operatives were stationed around the building of the security agency.  

At least four hilux vehicles were also stationed on the roads leading to the DSS' headquarters.

Also, there was an increased number of operatives attached to the first gate with an outrider squad patrolling the vicinity. 

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Sunday raised the alarm on a plan by the DSS to file a fresh charge against Sowore in a bid to keep him in detention indefinitely. 

The DSS had prevented activists, lawyers and families, who came out on Saturday morning to receive Sowore and Bakare following a statement by the agency's spokesman, Peter Afunanya.  

In spite of continued local and international condemnation of the DSS' flagrant disregard of court orders and violation of rights of the detainees, the President Muhammadu Buhari regime, the All Progressives Congress and supporters have been unmoved.
 

