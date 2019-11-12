Gombe Assembly Remove Deputy Speaker Over 'Loyalty' To State Governor

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

Shaiubu Haruna ChannelsTV

 

Haruna, who was removed during Tuesday’s plenary at the legislative chamber of the Assembly in Gombe, the state capital, has been replaced by the member representing Kwami West, Sidi Buba.

The motion to impeach Haruna was moved by Adamu Pata, member representing Yamaltu East; and was seconded by the member representing Billiri West Tulfugut Kardi.

About 21 out of the 24-member Gombe State House of Assembly supported the impeachment of Haruna.

Though the reason for his impeachment was not stated, it has been speculated that he attended the swearing-in ceremony for commissioners, after it had been agreed by members of the Assembly that all lawmakers should boycott all state functions of the executive.

According to reports, Haruna was alleged to be “more loyal” to the governor than the leadership of the Assembly.

SaharaReporters, New York

