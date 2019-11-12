Gunmen Kidnap Two Nigerian Lecturers Who Are Brothers

One of the brothers was kidnapped and the other was also held hostage when he went to deliver the ransom for his brother’s release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped two brothers.

The brothers, Adamu Chinoko and Umar Chinoko, are both lecturers.

Reports have it that one of the brothers was kidnapped and the other was also held hostage when he went to deliver the ransom for his brother’s release.

Garba Mohammad, the spokesman for Kebbi State Indigenes Association in Kaduna state, confirmed that the two brothers were kidnapped.

“Dr. Umar Chinoko went to pay a ransom of N2 million and a new motorbike the kidnappers demanded and he was held,” he said.

“After they collected the ransom, they also held him hostage and demanded yet another ransom of N5 million. As I speak to you both of them are still in captivity and are still with the abductors,” he said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram: Kidnapped Living Faith Pastor Released After 8 Months
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Tried To Convert Me, Says Winners Pastor Held Hostage For 7 Months
0 Comments
57 Seconds Ago
Opinion This Just Got Personal: On The Banex Bombing By Olu Onemola
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Terrorism Nigerian Troops Clear Terrorists Bases In Balmo Forest: Capture Foreign Mercenaries
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Nyanya Explosion: Interpol Hands Over Alleged Mastermind To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Terrorism 82 Confirmed Dead In Kaduna Bombings
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor Returns To State After 52 Days Away
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Real Reasons Osinbajo's Aides Were Sacked By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Despite Appeal Court Ruling, Makinde Still Governor Of Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Environment ‘Osama Bin Laden’ Caught After Killing Five Persons In India
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘No Salary Boys’ On Rampage In Lagos, Destroy 30 Vehicles, Other Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-Minister Of Petroleum, Tam David West, Dies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Economy Border Closure: Customs Makes N1.002trn In Nine Months
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Passenger Dies At Kano Airport After Slumping
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Jobs Borno Emir Bans Prostitutes In Domain
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram: Kidnapped Living Faith Pastor Released After 8 Months
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Raises The Alarm Over Plans To File Fresh Charges Against Sowore By DSS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Sanwo-Olu Government Loses Land Ownership Legal Tussle To Iwaya-Balogun Residents
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad