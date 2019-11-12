Gunmen Kidnap Two Nigerian Lecturers Who Are Brothers

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped two brothers.



The brothers, Adamu Chinoko and Umar Chinoko, are both lecturers.



Reports have it that one of the brothers was kidnapped and the other was also held hostage when he went to deliver the ransom for his brother’s release.



Garba Mohammad, the spokesman for Kebbi State Indigenes Association in Kaduna state, confirmed that the two brothers were kidnapped.



“Dr. Umar Chinoko went to pay a ransom of N2 million and a new motorbike the kidnappers demanded and he was held,” he said.



“After they collected the ransom, they also held him hostage and demanded yet another ransom of N5 million. As I speak to you both of them are still in captivity and are still with the abductors,” he said.

