Magu Urges Corps Members To Shun Fraud

Magu said rather than engaging in criminal activities that will always lead to regret, youths should focus on building a beautiful future and corrupt-free Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has urged National Youth Service Corps members to shun acts of corruption especially cybercrime.

Magu made the call on Tuesday at the Lagos State NYSC Orientation camp, Iyana Ipaja, during a sensitisation lecture.

Represented by Public Affairs Director, Lagos Office, Dolapo Adeniran, Magu said rather than engaging in criminal activities that will always lead to regret, youths should focus on building a beautiful future and corrupt-free Nigeria by upholding hard work, integrity and discipline.

