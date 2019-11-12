Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother

Akpoti was at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the November 16 election when she was attacked.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

The Social Democratic Party in Kogi State has continued to experience more violent attacks as its governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti.

This is coming less than 48 hours after the state party secretariat was set ablaze by thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Akpoti was attacked by fierce looking thugs led by one Ojo, said to be a brother to the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor.

Akpoti, who spoke with SaharaReporters after the attack, said she pulled out of the meeting and was hit by thugs.

She said, “I was at the venue of the INEC’s stakeholders meeting taking place at Idrinana Hotel, Lokoja, when I was attacked. See Also CRIME Suspected Hoodlums Set SDP State Secretariat Ablaze In Kogi 0 Comments 17 Hours Ago

“I was pulled out and pushed twice to the ground by the thugs.

“The thugs were about 30 in number and the security operatives were over 500.”

Akpoti lamented that the security operatives refused to intervene and lay off the thugs while she was being attacked.

She added, “Not one security stepped forward to stop the attack.”

INEC had initially disqualified Akpoti from participating in the election but was ordered by the court to be allowed to take part in the exercise. See Also INEC Chairman Behind Natasha Akpoti's Disqualification From Kogi 2019 Guber Election - Official Elections JUST IN: Court Orders INEC To Restore SDP Candidate In Kogi Election 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

