Niger Government House Gutted By Fire

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2019

The Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Niger State Government House was gutted by fire caused by electrical fault.

The office was under renovation when the fire started and it took more than 15 minutes before men from the state Fire Service arrived to put the situation under control.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, workers at the place were seen running for their lives before firefighters arrived with three trucks.

Office equipment, valuables, and sensitive documents were destroyed in the fire incident.

Deputy Controller in the Niger State Fire Service, Malam Salihu Bello, who spoke with journalists, said that the quick intervention of the firefighters helped in reducing the damages.

He said that lack of firefighting trucks in the government house was not intentional as arrangement were on to station one there.

