African Airlines Jet Fuel Costs 35% More Than Global Average -IATA

The success of African aviation is also challenged by high costs. African carriers lose $1.54 for every passenger they carry.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has disclosed that jet fuel costs 35% more in Africa than the global average global.

Alexandre de Juniac, the IATA president, while speaking in Mauritania, said the high cost of jet fuel resulted in lose of $1.54 on every passenger airlines carried.

According to the analysis by TheCable, this amounted to N1.41 billion in the first quarter of the year alone.

Juniac said: “The success of African aviation is also challenged by high costs. African carriers lose $1.54 for every passenger they carry.

“High costs contribute to these losses. Jet fuel costs are 35% higher than the global average.

“User charges are excessive. They account for 11.4% of African airlines’ operating costs. That is double the industry average. And there is a plethora of taxes and charges, some unique like redevance fees, hydrant fees, railage fees, royalty fees and even solidarity taxes.

“Flying is not a luxury—it is an economic lifeline for this continent. That’s why it is critical for governments to understand that every extra cost they add to the industry reduces aviation’s effectiveness as a catalyst for development.”
 

