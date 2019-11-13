Atiku To Lawmakers: Stop Being Foolish, Don't Pass Hate Bill Into Law

The contemplation of such laws is in itself not just hate speech, but an abuse of the legislative process that will violate Nigerians’ constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

Nigeria's former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned the National Assembly against stifling freedom of speech with its proposed hate speech bill.

The legislative arm is in the process of passing the bill, sponsored by Sabi Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), into law.

There have been reservations by various Nigerians on how the bill can potentially stifle freedom of expression in the country.

Atiku, a PDP candidate in the 2019 presidential election, said the contemplation of such a law is an abuse of the legislative process.

He said this in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe.

He said: “The contemplation of such laws is in itself not just hate speech, but an abuse of the legislative process that will violate Nigerians’ constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech.

“Nigeria’s democracy has survived its longest incarnation because those who governed this great nation between 1999 and 2015 never toyed with this most fundamental of freedoms. It is prudent to build upon the tolerance inherited from those years and not shrink the democratic space to satisfy personal and group interests.

“Freedom of speech was not just bestowed to Nigerians by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), it is also a divine right given to all men by their creator. History is littered with the very negative unintended consequences that result when this God-given right is obstructed by those who seek to intimidate the people rather than accommodate them.

“We should be reminded that history does not repeat itself. Rather, men repeat history. And often, to disastrous consequences.

“Nigeria presently has too many pressing concerns. We are now the world headquarters for extreme poverty as well as the global epicentre of out-of-schoolchildren. Our economy is smaller than it was in 2015, while our population is one of the world’s fastest-growing. We have retrogressed in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International, from the position we held four years ago, and our Human Development Indexes are abysmally low.

“It, therefore, begs the question: should we not rather make laws to tackle these pressing domestic challenges, instead of this bill, which many citizens consider obnoxious? Stop this folly and focus on issues that matter to Nigerians.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Sowore Continues Hunger Strike For Sixth Day To Protest Continued Detention
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News #OcuppyDSS: Security Operatives Infiltrate Media Ranks
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari, Malami, DSS Respect Court, Release Sowore -Centre For Law And Civil Culture
0 Comments
35 Seconds Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: #FreeSowore Protest: DSS Fires Gunshots At Journalists
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Raises The Alarm Over Plans To File Fresh Charges Against Sowore By DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News DSS Beefs Up HQ Security Ahead of #FreeSowore Protest Today
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Court Of Appeal Judgment: We Know What APC Is Planning, Alleges Governor Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Buhari Vs Osinbajo: Sheathe Your Sword, 2023 Still Far, CAN Tells Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Tried To Convert Me, Says Winners Pastor Held Hostage For 7 Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Despite Appeal Court Ruling, Makinde Still Governor Of Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Real Reasons Osinbajo's Aides Were Sacked By Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics DSS Brutalises Journalists, Protesters At #FreeSowore Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram The Girls Who Survived Boko Haram Only To Be Exploited In Mexico By American Sex Tourists And Mexico's Sex Traffickers​
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Protests Child’s Disappearance Inside Popular Ondo Church
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Environment Flooding: Isheri Residents Accuse Ogun-Oshun River Basin Of Turning Dam Into Fish Pond
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Assembly Remove Deputy Speaker Over 'Loyalty' To State Governor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Environment ‘Osama Bin Laden’ Caught After Killing Five Persons In India
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad