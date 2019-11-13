Brute Force Not Acceptable, IGP Tells Police Personnel

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has told police personnel across the country not to use brute force in the discharge of their duties.

Adamu stressed that modern policing techniques required intellect, respect for extant laws, civility to citizens, knowledge, and sound professional judgement.

He made the statement while speaking during a ceremony to decorate 13 newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “In the discharge of your duties, however, you should appreciate that modern policing is no longer driven by the application of brute force but the deployment of intellect, respect for extant laws, civility to citizens, knowledge, and sound professional judgement.”

Adamu told the newly decorated officer that the entire country was looking up to them to exhibit sterling qualities in the discharge of their duties.