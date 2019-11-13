Buhari, Malami, DSS Respect Court, Release Sowore -Centre For Law And Civil Culture

The order of any court stands and must be readily obeyed. Disobedience to the order of any court cannot be justified under any circumstance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

SaharaReporters Media

A non-governmental organization, the Centre for Law and Civil Culture, has called on President Muhammad Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to ensure that the DSS release Omoyele sowore. 

In a statement issued on Tuesday and jointly signed by its Executive Secretary, Abdulganeey Imran and Legal  Adviser Deborah Okpanachi, CLCC said "The continued detention of Sowore by the Department of State Services  having perfected and fulfilled his bail condition as directed by the judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, can at best, be described as an affront to the judiciary and the rule of law.

"The order of any court stands and must be readily obeyed. Disobedience to the order of any court cannot be justified under any circumstance.

"It is  imperative to state that section 161 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 gives absolute discretion to judges to admit any person, depending on the circumstance of the case, to bail, even where capital offence that attracts death penalty is allegedly committed.

"Therefore, having met and fulfilled the bail conditions as stated by the judge, the DSS has no excuse keeping Omoyele Sowore further in its custody. 

"It is on this basis that CLCC call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice to ensure the DSS to release Omoyele Sowore with immediate effect."

The organization also appealed to the Nigerian Bar Association and civil society groups to uphold judicial independence as the refusal of the DSS and the Buhari regime to comply with the directive of the court order to release Sowore is a serious threat to the independence of judiciary and an invitation to anarchy.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

