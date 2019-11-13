Customs Boss Summoned By Nigerian Senate Over Ban On Fuel Supply

Col. Ali had placed a ban on fuel supply to towns and villages that are 20 kilometres to border areas in a bid to curtail the smuggling of the product outside Nigeria.

by SAharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

Ali Hameed, Director General of Customs

 

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday summoned the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), over the ban on petroleum products’ supply to border communities in the country.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi and another lawmaker, Ade Fadahunsi, had jointly sponsored the motion, forcing the upper legislative chamber to debate the issue.

However, the move is said to have led to untold sufferings for residents living in border towns.

The lawmakers called on Ali to explore the use of modern technology in tracking and managing the movement of petroleum trucks along border towns.

The Senate also asked the Customs boss to initiate a comprehensive audit of all petroleum stations and suppliers across the border communities.

 

SAharaReporters, New York

