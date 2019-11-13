Edo Political Crisis Gets Messier As APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Deputy Over Alleged Plan To Join PDP

The political crisis in Edo took a new turn on Wednesday as a faction of the All Progressives Congress in the state known as Edo Peoples Movement announced the suspension of Governor Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Philip Shaibu; and Secretary to the State Government, Ogie Osarodion.

Making the announcement while briefing journalists in Benin, the capital, Mr Patrick Ikahriale, who read the speech on behalf of EPM, said, “Governor Obaseki, his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu; Anslem Ojezua and Osarodion Ogie (SSG), from available information from top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, have concluded plans to defect from the APC and seek re-election on that platform.

“For us the authentic APC stakeholders in Edo State, we wholeheartedly denounce such.

“We wish to state that at the appropriate time, the APC National Working Committee will initiate the process of party primaries for the selection of the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

“We will abide by the guidelines for such primaries as the constitution of the party vests the responsibility of conducting primaries on the NWC.

“We are prepared to give every aspirant equal opportunity to test their popularity. We will resist any attempt to close the political space.

“Consequently, we hereby suspend Governor Godwin Obaseki, Phillip Shuaibu and Osarodion Ogie from the APC for anti-party activities and urge the National Working Committee to set the machinery in motion for further disciplinary action against them.”