EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Quizzes Ondo Poly Bursar, Registrar Over Funds Misappropriation

SaharaReporters gathered on Wednesday that the two men were 'drilled' for authorising the sum of N68m from the treasury of the school without due process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has quizzed the Registrar of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, Ondo State, Mr Sule Atiku, and the Bursar of the institution, Mr Matthew Adejuwon, over alleged financial impropriety.

SaharaReporters gathered on Wednesday that the two men were 'drilled' for authorising the sum of N68m from the treasury of the school without due process.

A source, who confided in our correspondent, said that, “The Registrar and Bursar of the institution were at the EFCC on Tuesday and they were quizzed over the role they played in allegedly misappropriating the funds of the institution.

“They were there with their lawyers and brought some documents to defend themselves.

“Our investigations showed that the Bursar had his authorised signature on some of the documents which also implicated him as an accomplice.

"Two of them (Bursar and the Registrar) were accomplices in the ongoing corruption and fraud perpetrated at the polytechnic.”

A senior management officer of the school also confirmed the questioning of the two men during a chat SaharaReporters.

He said, “Yes, it is true that the two men have honoured the invite of the EFCC and they have been quizzed but I don't know if they were detained. I noticed I did not see them in school today (Wednesday).”

When contacted on Wednesday evening over the matter, spokesperson for the institution, Mr Ojo Samuel, could not be reached as his telephone line was switched off.

Recall that the EFCC had last month invited and quizzed both the Chairman, Governing Board of the school, Mr Banji Alabi; the Rector, Gani Ogundahunsi; Deputy Rector (Academics), and Mr Olorunwa Lawson after a petition was received by the agency.

Some aggrieved lecturers of the school had accused the management of the institution of allegedly diverting and using some illegal means to misappropriate the school’s fund into private purse.

Sources at the EFCC had earlier told SaharaReporters that there are documents linking the principal officers of the polytechnic to the financial misappropriation. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption How Senior Officers Bribed LG Officials, Forged Documents To Influence Police Recruitment In Delta
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion Saraki’s Implosion: A Shameful Public Servant by Emmanuel Uchenna Ugwu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption I Gave Obasanjo Naira Equivalent Of $140,000 Cash On Order Of Atiku's Son-in-law -EFCC Witness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Diezani: EFCC Given 4-Month Ultimatum To Extradite Former Petroleum Minister From UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM CACOL Establishes C-GATE Anti-corruption Campaigner In Lagos LGAs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Magu Urges Corps Members To Shun Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Today Is Osinbajo's Turn To Be Rubbished, Dumped By The Cabal, It's Tinubu's Turn Tomorrow By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Court Of Appeal Judgment: We Know What APC Is Planning, Alleges Governor Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Gave Obasanjo Naira Equivalent Of $140,000 Cash On Order Of Atiku's Son-in-law -EFCC Witness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Police Arraign Young Nigerian Journalists For Embarrassing Report On Buhari's Aide, Dr. Sarah Alade
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Diezani: EFCC Given 4-Month Ultimatum To Extradite Former Petroleum Minister From UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Vs Osinbajo: Sheathe Your Sword, 2023 Still Far, CAN Tells Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Atiku To Lawmakers: Stop Being Foolish, Don't Pass Hate Bill Into Law
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Tried To Convert Me, Says Winners Pastor Held Hostage For 7 Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Those Who Came To Receive Sowore Are Unqualified, Claims DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Tipper Kills 2, Injures 10 After Chase By Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Despite Appeal Court Ruling, Makinde Still Governor Of Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad