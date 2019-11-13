EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Quizzes Ondo Poly Bursar, Registrar Over Funds Misappropriation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has quizzed the Registrar of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, Ondo State, Mr Sule Atiku, and the Bursar of the institution, Mr Matthew Adejuwon, over alleged financial impropriety.

SaharaReporters gathered on Wednesday that the two men were 'drilled' for authorising the sum of N68m from the treasury of the school without due process.

A source, who confided in our correspondent, said that, “The Registrar and Bursar of the institution were at the EFCC on Tuesday and they were quizzed over the role they played in allegedly misappropriating the funds of the institution.

“They were there with their lawyers and brought some documents to defend themselves.

“Our investigations showed that the Bursar had his authorised signature on some of the documents which also implicated him as an accomplice.

"Two of them (Bursar and the Registrar) were accomplices in the ongoing corruption and fraud perpetrated at the polytechnic.”

A senior management officer of the school also confirmed the questioning of the two men during a chat SaharaReporters.

He said, “Yes, it is true that the two men have honoured the invite of the EFCC and they have been quizzed but I don't know if they were detained. I noticed I did not see them in school today (Wednesday).”

When contacted on Wednesday evening over the matter, spokesperson for the institution, Mr Ojo Samuel, could not be reached as his telephone line was switched off.

Recall that the EFCC had last month invited and quizzed both the Chairman, Governing Board of the school, Mr Banji Alabi; the Rector, Gani Ogundahunsi; Deputy Rector (Academics), and Mr Olorunwa Lawson after a petition was received by the agency.

Some aggrieved lecturers of the school had accused the management of the institution of allegedly diverting and using some illegal means to misappropriate the school’s fund into private purse.

Sources at the EFCC had earlier told SaharaReporters that there are documents linking the principal officers of the polytechnic to the financial misappropriation.