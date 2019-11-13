JUST IN: Nigeria Comes From Behind To Defeat Benin Republic In AFCON Qualifiers

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2019

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, the country’s national men’s football team, on Wednesday evening came from behind to defeat the Squirrels of Benin Republic 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, in an African Cup of Nations qualification match.

The visitors took the lead in the third minute through Stephane Sessegnon to send shivers down the spine of spectators inside the packed stadium.

But in the 45th minute, in-form Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen, restored parity from the penalty spot.

Victory was eventually sealed in the 63rd minute when Samuel Kalu fired Nigeria in front.

The result sees Nigeria leading the log in Group L after Sierra Leone and Lesotho panned out a 1-1 in the other match of the group.

