Kano Boy Kidnapped, Sold For N200,000, Rescued In Onitsha

The Nigeria Police Force says it has found 11-year-old Mohammed Ya'u, who was kidnapped from Kano State.



The police said the little boy was found in Onitsha, Anambra State, where he was sold for N200,000.



According to Abdullahi Haruna, the spokesperson for Kano State Police Command, was kidnapped in 2014 at PRP Quarters in Kano metropolis by Paul Onwe and his wife, Mercy Paul. They sold the victim to one Ebere Ogbodo for N200,000, the police said.



"In continuation of the command’s effort to rescue the children kidnapped from Kano to other parts of the country, between 05/11/2014 to 08/11/2019, the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Team of Operation Puff Adder carried out another rescue operation.



“During the operation, one Muhammed Ya’u ‘m’ 11 years old kidnapped in the year 2014 at PRP Quarters in Kano, was successfully rescued at Onitsha in Anambra State.



“The victim was kidnapped by Paul Onwe and Mercy Paul and sold to Ebere Ogbodo for N200,000 and renamed Chinedu Ogbodo,” Haruna said.



He said all the three suspects were currently under investigation while effort was being intensified to rescue more kidnapped children.



“The command is using this medium to thank the good people of the state for their support, patience and efforts in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the state,” he added.

