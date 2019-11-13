SON Arraigns 34-year-old For Allegedly Importing Substandard Cables

The Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded in police custody a businessman known as Ifeanyi Okoli for allegedly imported 120,000 brands of substandard electric cables in 13 containers.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo made the order following Okoli's arraignment by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria on a three-count charge of conspiracy and importation of substandard goods.

Okoli's sole co-defendant in the suit marked FHC/1/388/2019, is Natures Breeze Ltd.

The SON alleged that Okoli, 34, Natures Breeze committed the offence on or about October 31, 2019 and at the latter's warehouse.

Prosecution counsel, Babatunde Alajogun, said both defendants conspired to import "about 120,000 different brands of substandard electric cables in 13 containers, which did not comply with the SON’s Mandatory Industrial Standard before importation".

The offences, Alajogun added, contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004.

Okoli pleaded not guilty to the charges, praying the court to grant him a short adjournment so that he could present his bail application.

He also prayed the court to remand him in police custody, pending a date to hear his bail application.

Alajogun did not oppose him.

Justice Oweibo granted the defendant’s prayer and directed him to bring his bail application before February 27, 2020.

The judge adjourned till February 28 for hearing of the application.