AIB Releases Three Preliminary Reports On Incidents Involving Air Peace In 2019

The Accident Investigation Bureau has released three preliminary reports on serious incidents involving three aircraft of Air Peace in 2019.

The bureau also issued numerous safety recommendations to the airline, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and all operators in the country, saying that the recommendations must be implemented immediately.

A statement by General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, indicated that the serious incidents involved two Boeing B737-300s with registration marks 5N-BUK and 5N-BQO, while the third aircraft was another B737 aircraft, but a 500 series with registration mark 5N-BRN.

The bureau also issued six safety recommendations for immediate implementation by the NCAA and all operators especially with regards Standard Operational Procedures.

One of the reports was the serious incident involving Air Peace B737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUK at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on May 15, 2019.

According to the initial findings of preliminary report of serious incident, the flight crew were certified and qualified to conduct the flight in accordance with applicable regulations and the aircraft landed on runway 18Rat 19:34hr.

It however, observed that it (AIB) was notified of the incident three weeks after the occurrence via a phone call by a passenger that was on the flight.

It said a post-incident inspection of the aircraft showed substantial damage to the aircraft structure and its number two engine cowling, alleging that the Cockpit Voice Recorder recording of the occurrence was “overwritten”.

AIB also released the report on the serious incident involving the airline’s B737-500 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BRN at Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on June 22, 2019.

Also released is the report on the serious incident involving Air Peace Limited B737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BQO at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on July 23, 2019.

Oketunbi added, “The preliminary reports are not the final reports as they contain details of the initial facts, discussions and findings surrounding the occurrences; which include information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System data, Flight Data Monitoring, and preliminary inspection of the accident sites and the wreckages.

“Therefore, the investigations on these serious incidents are still ongoing and final reports on these occurrences will be released at the conclusion of these investigations.”