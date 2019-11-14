Bauchi Chief Judge Frees 33 Inmates

Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, Bauchi State Chief Judge, has released a total number of 33 inmates.

Of the 33 inmates, 26 were released while seven others were released on bail.

The inmates were released during the 2019 third and fourth quarter jail delivery exercise in the state.

Briefing journalists at the end of the two-day exercise in Bauchi Medium Security Custodial Center, Justice Umar noted that, “Those released have spent over five years in custody without their cases being duplicated and transmitted to the State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.”

The Chief Judge maintained that the undue delay had caused the inmates to remain in detention longer than necessary without conviction.

She called on relevant stakeholders in the criminal justice system to be alive to their responsibilities.

Justice Umar admonished the released inmates to turn a new leaf and live meaningful lives.