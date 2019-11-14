Fire Consumes Three Buildings In Ogun

The inferno was said to have started in one of the buildings but later spread to others around 1:00am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2019

Punchng

 

Fire on Thursday destroyed three buildings and four shops in Abeokuta, Ogun State, leaving victims to count their losses.

It took firefighters about three hours late to put out the fire, which cause is yet to be ascertained.

Residents of the affected buildings said they lost valuables running into several millions of Nigeria including important documents like university certificates and other documents.

“People really lost valuables worth millions of naira. Personally, I also lost valuable items.

“I lost my certificate which I kept in my room, my birth certificate, university certificate, law school certificate and other certificates were lost to the fire incident,” one victim said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

