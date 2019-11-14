How Gunmen Killed Taraba School Principal -Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2019

 

The principal of Government Day Secondary School, Tsokundi Yusuf Yaro, has been killed by gunmen from the Tiv community in Taraba State.

The principal was killed Wukari on Wednesday.

The Taraba state police command confirmed the incident and said it had deployed cops to the community to control outrage that followed the death of the principal.

David Misal, the spokesperson for the command, disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo.

Misal said upon learning of the killing of the school principal, the command quickly deployed men in the scene to avert an escalation of the situation.

“Information indicated that two men on a motorcycle coming from Tsokundi to Wukari were attacked by yet to be identified armed men on Tuesday.

“One died while the other is receiving treatment. We have since mobilized our men to the area for possible arrest,” he said.

The Punch also reported that the Caretaker Chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Daniel Adi, told journalists that people suspected to be Tiv attacked and killed the principal on his way to Wukari on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the President General of Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Chief Goodman Dahida, has called for proper investigation into the attack.

“The insecurity in southern Taraba has been taken over by criminals. It is possible that what happened was the handiwork of the same criminals.

“I want to appeal for calm and trace the incident with care before jumping into the conclusion that Tiv people are behind the attack,”  he said.

