I've Been Through Hell, Says Kidnapped Premium Times Editor

An Assistant Editor and North-East Bureau Chief of Premium Times, Abdulkareem Haruna, kidnapped on November 11, has been released.



Haruna left Abuja in a commercial vehicle heading for Bauchi.



Reports said he was kidnapped between Kaduna and Jos.



He was the only passenger abducted from the vehicle while driver took his belongings to the nearest police station and reported the crime.



Later in the day, SaharaReporters gathered, the kidnappers called his close friend and made a request for ransom.



His friend and colleagues pleaded that the ramson was huge but at the end of the day an undisclosed money was paid before Haruna was released on Wednesday night.



Haruna wrote on his Facebook page: "God, I worship and glorify your holiness. Thanks for the gift of life.



"Been through hell and out safely, all in thy name. Alhamdulillah."