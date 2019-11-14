I've Been Through Hell, Says Kidnapped Premium Times Editor

Haruna left Abuja in a commercial vehicle heading for Bauchi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2019

 

An Assistant Editor and North-East Bureau Chief of Premium Times, Abdulkareem Haruna, kidnapped on November 11, has been released.

Haruna left Abuja in a commercial vehicle heading for Bauchi.

Reports said he was kidnapped between Kaduna and Jos.

He was the only passenger abducted from the vehicle while driver took his belongings to the nearest police station and reported the crime.

Later in the day, SaharaReporters gathered, the kidnappers called his close friend and made a request for ransom.

His friend and colleagues pleaded that the ramson was huge but at the end of the day an undisclosed money was paid before Haruna was released on Wednesday night.

Haruna wrote on his Facebook page: "God, I worship and glorify your holiness. Thanks for the gift of life.

"Been through hell and out safely, all in thy name. Alhamdulillah."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Police Arraign Young Nigerian Journalists For Embarrassing Report On Buhari's Aide, Dr. Sarah Alade
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Finance Arise TV Stops Broadcasting, Obaigbena Reportedly Owes Money To Workers And Contractors
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Journalism Federal Capital Territory Admin Evicts ThisDay Publisher, Obaigbena, From ThisDay Dome
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Kogi State Governor Bello Going Astray By Adewale Giwa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism The Sun Responds To EFCC's Presence At Headquarters
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism The Level Of Bribery In Journalism Today Is Worse Than The Police, Says Dapo Olorunyomi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Nigeria Comes From Behind To Defeat Benin Republic In AFCON Qualifiers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Political Crisis Gets Messier As APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Deputy Over Alleged Plan To Join PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged By Senate, Presidency –HURIWA
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Court Of Appeal Judgment: We Know What APC Is Planning, Alleges Governor Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Those Who Came To Receive Sowore Are Unqualified, Claims DSS
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Today Is Osinbajo's Turn To Be Rubbished, Dumped By The Cabal, It's Tinubu's Turn Tomorrow By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Vs Osinbajo: Sheathe Your Sword, 2023 Still Far, CAN Tells Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Atiku To Lawmakers: Stop Being Foolish, Don't Pass Hate Bill Into Law
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Bayelsa: Five Killed, Scores Injured As Suspected APC Thugs Disrupt PDP Campaign Rally
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption I Gave Obasanjo Naira Equivalent Of $140,000 Cash On Order Of Atiku's Son-in-law -EFCC Witness
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Customs Boss Summoned By Nigerian Senate Over Ban On Fuel Supply
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad