JUST IN: Two Rescued As Building Collapses After Fire In Lagos

A building in Tejuosho in the Yaba area of Lagos is currently on fire.

The fire, which started from a room in the building, caused a crack that led to the collapse of the house, according to Public Affairs Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor.

He stated that two people were rescued from the collapsed building and that no life was lost in the incident.

He said, “The intensity of the fire has caused physical cracks and collapse of the building.

“However, there was no loss of life but two male adults sustained injuries and had been taken to the hospital.”

Rescue operation is still ongoing as LASEMA alongside Federal Fire Services are on the ground to ensure the fire does not extend to other buildings around the vicinity.