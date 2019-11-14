Legislative Corruption: ICPC To Begin Another Round Of Constituency Projects Tracking

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission says it will begin the second phase of tracking of constituency projects having recorded huge success in the first phase of the exercise done in 12 states of the federation.



ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, during a pre-planning retreat for officers of the agency and stakeholders in the Constituency Project Tracking Group (CPTG), said over 200 contractors had returned to sites to complete water, health-care and many other projects that were hitherto abandoned.



He added that the second phase would focus on tracking infrastructural and agricultural projects, besides empowerment and capacity building, education and healthcare projects of the first phase.



Speaking further, Owasanoye noted that CPTG recorded other successes that included the recoveries of six tractors, ambulances, dialysis machines and other hospital equipment from the sponsors of the projects across the 12 pilot states.



The ICPC boss said, “Monies released by the federal government for the benefit of the people through the implementation of constituency projects, would have been diverted by the sponsors of the projects, contractors and other collaborators.”



He reiterated that the constituency projects tracking exercise was not targeted at anybody or group, however, it was a means to ensure that the constituents were not shortchanged by their elected representatives in quality project delivery.



“The key objective is to get the project done for the benefit of the people. It is not meant to witch-hunt anybody or politician,” Owasanoye explained.



However, he warned that the commission would not hesitate to use its enforcement powers on anybody found to have corruptly enriched himself through non-execution of projects or planned to deliberately frustrate the work of CPTG.