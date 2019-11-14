Nigerian Charged In Kenya For Preaching Without Permit

Ezeking, 39, and Kawira, 35, are reported to have on diverse dates between January and September 2019 engaged in the exercise without the requisite permit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2019

 

A Nigerian pastor, Joseph Ezeking, has been charged alongside a Kenyan woman, Alice Kawira, for preaching in public without authorisation and permit.

Ezeking, 39, and Kawira, 35, are reported to have on diverse dates between January and September 2019 engaged in the exercise without the requisite permit.

According to NairobiNews, Kawira was charged with harbouring the foreigner in her house while knowing that he was illegally engaging in evangelism.

Appearing before Isiolo Principal Magistrate, Evanson Ngigi, on Wednesday, the duo were also charged with obstructing police officers, who had gone to arrest them.

They pleaded not guilty to the three charges and were each released on a Sh100,000 bond.

The case will be heard on January 30, 2020.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Evans’ Trial: My Client Is Innocent, Says Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal DSS Acting As Thugs, Sowore’s Sureties Have No Business With Security Agency, Says Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Vs Osinbajo: Sheathe Your Sword, 2023 Still Far, CAN Tells Presidency
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Busola Dakolo To Appeal Case After Court Throws Out Suit Against Fatoyinbo, Fines Her N1m
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Lawyer Drags Buhari, Senate To Court Over Social Media Bill
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Detention Of Sowore, Buhari Regime's Move To Conquer Nigerians, Says Human Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News JUST IN: Nigeria Comes From Behind To Defeat Benin Republic In AFCON Qualifiers
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal DSS Acting As Thugs, Sowore’s Sureties Have No Business With Security Agency, Says Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Political Crisis Gets Messier As APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Deputy Over Alleged Plan To Join PDP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged By Senate, Presidency –HURIWA
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How Gunmen Killed Taraba School Principal -Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism I've Been Through Hell, Says Kidnapped Premium Times Editor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Abacha Loot: ICPC Says Nigeria Expecting $400 Million From US
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash Kills 13 People
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Today Is Osinbajo's Turn To Be Rubbished, Dumped By The Cabal, It's Tinubu's Turn Tomorrow By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive DSS Doesn't Want Sowore Out Of Detention Alive -Sources
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad