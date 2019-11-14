Nigerian Charged In Kenya For Preaching Without Permit

A Nigerian pastor, Joseph Ezeking, has been charged alongside a Kenyan woman, Alice Kawira, for preaching in public without authorisation and permit.

Ezeking, 39, and Kawira, 35, are reported to have on diverse dates between January and September 2019 engaged in the exercise without the requisite permit.

According to NairobiNews, Kawira was charged with harbouring the foreigner in her house while knowing that he was illegally engaging in evangelism.

Appearing before Isiolo Principal Magistrate, Evanson Ngigi, on Wednesday, the duo were also charged with obstructing police officers, who had gone to arrest them.

They pleaded not guilty to the three charges and were each released on a Sh100,000 bond.

The case will be heard on January 30, 2020.