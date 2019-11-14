Sowore: Press Freedom Under Threat In Nigeria, Says International Observatory Of Human Rights

The international group in a post on Twitter on Thursday urged the world to put pressure on the Nigerian Government to immediately release Sowore.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2019

SaharaReporters Media

The International Observatory of Human Rights has raised the alarm over the increasing clampdown on press freedom and human rights in Nigeria especially the continued detention of pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, who has spent 104 days in detention, was granted bail by two judges but the Nigerian Government failed to honour the court orders to release him.

The international group in a post on Twitter on Thursday urged the world to put pressure on the Nigerian Government to immediately release Sowore.

The tweet read, “Omoyele Sowore, Nigerian journalist and founder of Sahara Reportersis being held hostage by Nigeria's security forces despite being twice granted bail.

“Press freedom in #Nigeria is under threat – join #IOHR’s call to #FreeSowore immediately.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive DSS Doesn't Want Sowore Out Of Detention Alive -Sources
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Save Nigeria from Further Ridicule, Falana Tells DSS
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerians March In Front Of Abuja House In London To Demand Sowore’s Release
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: #FreeSowore Protest: DSS Fires Gunshots At Journalists
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Those Who Came To Receive Sowore Are Unqualified, Claims DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Detention Of Sowore, Buhari Regime's Move To Conquer Nigerians, Says Human Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal DSS Acting As Thugs, Sowore’s Sureties Have No Business With Security Agency, Says Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Setting Agenda For University Of Nigeria Witchcraft Conference By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I Will Never Fly Ethiopian Airlines Again By Opeoluwa Adetola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Natasha Akpoti Attacked By Chief Of Staff To Kogi State Governor’s Brother
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Busola Dakolo To Appeal Case After Court Throws Out Suit Against Fatoyinbo, Fines Her N1m
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Political Crisis Gets Messier As APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Deputy Over Alleged Plan To Join PDP
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Journalism I've Been Through Hell, Says Kidnapped Premium Times Editor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Election Already Rigged By Senate, Presidency –HURIWA
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Nigeria Comes From Behind To Defeat Benin Republic In AFCON Qualifiers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How Gunmen Killed Taraba School Principal -Police
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Suspected Members Of Robbery Syndicate Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad