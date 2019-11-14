Sowore: Press Freedom Under Threat In Nigeria, Says International Observatory Of Human Rights

The International Observatory of Human Rights has raised the alarm over the increasing clampdown on press freedom and human rights in Nigeria especially the continued detention of pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, who has spent 104 days in detention, was granted bail by two judges but the Nigerian Government failed to honour the court orders to release him.

The international group in a post on Twitter on Thursday urged the world to put pressure on the Nigerian Government to immediately release Sowore.

The tweet read, “Omoyele Sowore, Nigerian journalist and founder of Sahara Reportersis being held hostage by Nigeria's security forces despite being twice granted bail.

“Press freedom in #Nigeria is under threat – join #IOHR’s call to #FreeSowore immediately.”