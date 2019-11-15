“EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni

Fatai Owoseni

A former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has turned itself into a monster.

The ex-Lagos CP also derided the manner the EFCC carries out its operation, saying the anti-graft agency had become a monster and the ruling government had no regard for the rule of law

Owoseni, who spoke during at the 12th Annual Business Luncheon of a commercial law firm, SPA Ajibade & Co. on Thursday, also said the EFCC had become a willing tool in the hands of whoever was in power.

He said, “The rule of law and the application and the enforcement is interpreted based on which side of the divide you are.

“If you are any of these governors today, the rule of law is something to you; if you become the Vice President today, the rule of law is another thing to you; and we are seeing it.

“Depending on which side of the divide you belong, to some of us, the EFCC has become a monster.”