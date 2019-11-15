Alex Akinyele, IBB's Information Minister, Is Dead

A former Minister of Information, Alex Akinyele, is dead.



He reportedly died on Thursday.



The news of his death was disclosed by one of his sons, Constantine Akinfolarin Akinyele.



Akinyele died at the age of 81 after a reported brief illness.



He was an administrator and public relations, specialist.



The late Ondo chief once served as the chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission.



He was also a former president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.



In 1995, military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha appointed Akinyele as head of a National Reconciliation Committee with the objective of opening a dialogue with interest groups in the country to support the democratic transition program of the government.