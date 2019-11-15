Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court Explains Why Ex-Vice President, PDP Lost Appeal

Nigeria's Supreme Court says Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party failed to prove their case in court.



The apex court said this while giving reasons on the dismissal of Abubakar's appeal against judgments of the lower courts on the presidential election petitions filed by the former vice president.



The court also ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari was "eminently qualified" to contest the 2019 presidential election.



Justice John Okoro, who read the submissions of the chief justice of Nigeria, held that the failure of the appellants to call credible witnesses was fatal to their case as they presented only five witnesses including a star witness who relied on hearsay evidence. See Also Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court To Explain On Friday Why Appeal Was Dismissed



He added that the appellants failed to prove issues of over-voting when it could not produce authentic voters register to validate its claim.



Justice Okoro added that the unanimous decision of the court delivered on 30 October 2019 was in total agreement with the verdict of the lower court which upheld and affirmed the election of Buhari.