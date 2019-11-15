Bayelsa Election: Police Officer Confirmed Dead In Hospital After Violence During Campaign

A policeman has been confirmed dead following the violence at a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nembe Ogbolomabiri under Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Wednesday by thugs suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress.

Five persons were initially confirmed dead with scores injured and many missing as a result of the attack.

During the violence, a staff of the Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation known as Simon Onu, was killed by a stray bullet.

A police Inspector, whose identity was not revealed, was on Friday confirmed dead after sustaining bullet wounds.

The body of the policeman has been deposited at the Nembe General Hospital.

Meanwhile, three other policemen are still undergoing treatment.

While one of them was said to have a high chance of being alive, two others are said to be critically injured and are battling to survive.