Bayelsa Election: Police Officer Confirmed Dead In Hospital After Violence During Campaign

Five persons were initially confirmed dead with scores injured and many missing as a result of the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2019

 

A policeman has been confirmed dead following the violence at a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nembe Ogbolomabiri under Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Wednesday by thugs suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress.

Five persons were initially confirmed dead with scores injured and many missing as a result of the attack.

During the violence, a staff of the Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation known as Simon Onu, was killed by a stray bullet.

A police Inspector, whose identity was not revealed, was on Friday confirmed dead after sustaining bullet wounds.

The body of the policeman has been deposited at the Nembe General Hospital.

Meanwhile, three other policemen are still undergoing treatment.

While one of them was said to have a high chance of being alive, two others are said to be critically injured and are battling to survive.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court Explains Why Ex-Vice President, PDP Lost Appeal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello
Elections Video: El-Rufai Goes On His Knees, Begs Kogi To Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police New Police Commissioners For Lagos, Ogun, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Missing 1-Year-Old: Ondo Church Prophet Using Police To Harass Us, Distraught Mother Cries Out
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Shiites Protest: Nigeria Security Forces Arrest Four IMN Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi PDP Governorship Candidate, Musa Wada, Sued Over Alleged Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bayelsa Election: We're Back In The Race, Says Sylva, After Court Ruling
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court Explains Why Ex-Vice President, PDP Lost Appeal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello
Elections Video: El-Rufai Goes On His Knees, Begs Kogi To Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Alex Akinyele, IBB's Information Minister, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police New Police Commissioners For Lagos, Ogun, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Hate Crime Bill: A Senate Of Fools, Blockheads, Ignoramuses And Idiots By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME About 10 Nigerians Arrested In US For Romance Scams
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari's Victory: Atiku Shuns Supreme Court As It Gives Reasons For Appeal Dismissal Today
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Refused To Hold NEC Meeting In 14 Months, Says Progressives Governors' Forum
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Granted Us Stay Of Execution –Sylva
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Missing 1-Year-Old: Ondo Church Prophet Using Police To Harass Us, Distraught Mother Cries Out
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad