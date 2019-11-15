BREAKING: Two Out Of Six Soldiers Injured By Boko Haram In Borno Attack Dead Over Lack Of Medical Care

In the exchange of gunfire, three insurgents were killed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2019

Two out of six Nigerian soldiers injured on Wednesday by Boko Haram terrorists has died due to lack of immediate medical intervention.

“Out of the six casualties on our side on Wednesday, due to lack of quick medical intervention, we have lost two soldiers,” a military source told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters had earlier on Friday reported that the Nigerian Army repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on one of its bases in Borno State at about 5:30pm on Wednesday.

In the exchange of gunfire, three insurgents were killed.

The attack, however, left six soldiers injured and needing urgent medical attention.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Army At Malam Fatori, 3 Terrorists Killed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Rescues 'More Than 1,000' Boko Haram Captives
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police FG Deploys AIG To Lagos Airport Over ISIS Threat To Attack Commercial Flights
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Banditry: Thousands Displaced In Zamfara​
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Terrorism No Terrorist Attack At MMIA, Says FAAN
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Boko Haram UN: Recent Upsurge In Boko Haram Attacks Caused 30,000 IDPs To Flee To Maiduguri​
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Supreme Court Explains Why Ex-Vice President, PDP Lost Appeal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello
Elections Video: El-Rufai Goes On His Knees, Begs Kogi To Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We're Back In The Race, Says Sylva, After Court Ruling
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Alex Akinyele, IBB's Information Minister, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police New Police Commissioners For Lagos, Ogun, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME About 10 Nigerians Arrested In US For Romance Scams
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Hate Crime Bill: A Senate Of Fools, Blockheads, Ignoramuses And Idiots By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari's Victory: Atiku Shuns Supreme Court As It Gives Reasons For Appeal Dismissal Today
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Refused To Hold NEC Meeting In 14 Months, Says Progressives Governors' Forum
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Missing 1-Year-Old: Ondo Church Prophet Using Police To Harass Us, Distraught Mother Cries Out
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad