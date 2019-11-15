Buhari's Victory: Atiku Shuns Supreme Court As It Gives Reasons For Appeal Dismissal Today

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria and a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2019 presidential election, has shunned the Supreme Court for the reasons for the dismissal of his appeal.

The apex court had fixed today, Friday, to give reasons it dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku and his party challenging the judgment of the two lower courts on his election petition.

As of the time of filing this report, none of his legal representatives were present in court when appearances were announced.

However, most of the lawyers who represented the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, were already seated.

Atiku challenged the victory of President Buhari at the 2019 presidential poll, claiming the election was fraught with malpractices. See Also Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

The presidential election petitions tribunal dismissed his petition and the judgment was also affirmed by the appeal court.

Atiku then went to the Supreme Court where his application was also thrown out without immediate reasons in a unanimous judgment by a seven-man panel headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Granted Us Stay Of Execution –Sylva
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi PDP Governorship Candidate, Musa Wada, Sued Over Alleged Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We're Back In The Race, Says Sylva, After Court Ruling
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Act Now, Groups Tell Nigerian Judiciary
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Refused To Hold NEC Meeting In 14 Months, Says Progressives Governors' Forum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Tells Alibaba Boss: We Have Energetic, Creative Youths Interested In Digital Entrepreneurship
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Hate Crime Bill: A Senate Of Fools, Blockheads, Ignoramuses And Idiots By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Granted Us Stay Of Execution –Sylva
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I Will Never Fly Ethiopian Airlines Again By Opeoluwa Adetola
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Setting Agenda For University Of Nigeria Witchcraft Conference By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi PDP Governorship Candidate, Musa Wada, Sued Over Alleged Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel AIB Releases Three Preliminary Reports On Incidents Involving Air Peace In 2019
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Environment JUST IN: Two Rescued As Building Collapses After Fire In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME About 10 Nigerians Arrested In US For Romance Scams
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We're Back In The Race, Says Sylva, After Court Ruling
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Act Now, Groups Tell Nigerian Judiciary
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Culture Of Collective Silence In The Face Of Injustice By Fadumo Abiodun Paul
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad