Buhari's Victory: Atiku Shuns Supreme Court As It Gives Reasons For Appeal Dismissal Today

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria and a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2019 presidential election, has shunned the Supreme Court for the reasons for the dismissal of his appeal.



The apex court had fixed today, Friday, to give reasons it dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku and his party challenging the judgment of the two lower courts on his election petition.



As of the time of filing this report, none of his legal representatives were present in court when appearances were announced.



However, most of the lawyers who represented the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, were already seated.



Atiku challenged the victory of President Buhari at the 2019 presidential poll, claiming the election was fraught with malpractices. See Also Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal



The presidential election petitions tribunal dismissed his petition and the judgment was also affirmed by the appeal court.



Atiku then went to the Supreme Court where his application was also thrown out without immediate reasons in a unanimous judgment by a seven-man panel headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.