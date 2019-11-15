NAF Training Helicopter Crashes In Enugu

A training helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has crashed in Enugu State after returning from a routine exercise.

According to NAF Twitter account on Friday, the crash occurred on Thursday.

It said that although there were casualties, the cause of the incident was still sketchy and unknown.

The tweet reads, “NAF helicopter suffers mishap upon landing in Enugu.

“Helicopter has crashed on landing in Enugu after a routine flight today. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground.

“@CAS_AMSadique has directed that a board of inquiry be constituted to determine the cause of the accident.

“@NigAirForce continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”