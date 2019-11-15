New Police Commissioners For Lagos, Ogun, Others

IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following commissioners of police to states as follows:

Cross River State – CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan

Akwa Ibom State – CP Kenneth Ebrimson

Ogun State – CP Imohimi D. Edgal

Kano State – CP Habu Sani Ahmadu

Edo State – CP Lawal Jimeta

Bauchi State – CP Philip Sule Maku

Lagos State – Ag/CP Odumosu H. Olusegun

Adamu urged the newly posted officers to improve on the efforts of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime-fighting.

He also directed the new commissioners to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community-based crime prevention strategies to combat crime.

In addition, Adamu urged residents of the concerned states to support the new police chiefs.