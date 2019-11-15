New Police Commissioners For Lagos, Ogun, Others

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following commissioners of police to states as follows:
Cross River State – CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan
Akwa Ibom State – CP Kenneth Ebrimson
Ogun State – CP Imohimi D. Edgal
Kano State – CP Habu Sani Ahmadu
Edo State – CP Lawal Jimeta
Bauchi State – CP Philip Sule Maku
Lagos State – Ag/CP Odumosu H. Olusegun
Adamu urged the newly posted officers to improve on the efforts of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime-fighting.
He also directed the new commissioners to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community-based crime prevention strategies to combat crime.
In addition, Adamu urged residents of the concerned states to support the new police chiefs.