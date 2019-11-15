Video: El-Rufai Goes On His Knees, Begs Kogi To Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone on his knees begging voters in Kogi State vote for Governor Yahaya Bello.



Governor Bello is seeking a second term in office but appears unpopular in the state particularly with many alleged uncleared outstanding salaries.



El-Rufai went on his knees during a rally held for Bello in Lokoja, saying, "Many people say Yahaya Bello is young and that he has fought many people. For every one that the governor has offended, I am asking all of you to forgive him. He is young. He is supposed to make mistakes. When you are young, you make mistakes. But you are supposed to learn from him. On his behalf, I am kneeling down to beg all of you to forgive Yahaya Bello if he has offended you."



Speaking further, the Kaduna governor stated, "In the past four years, the progress recorded by the APC government under Governor Yahaya Bello is more than what the PDP has tried to do in 13 years.



"He cares about this state, he has brought progress to this state, he has brought young people into government, he has brought women into government. He has brought physical progress; he has cleared salary arrears that he inherited from previous governments.



"You must all come out and support him. I beg you all."



Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has said the public apology by El-Rufai confirmed that the APC admitted that Bello did not deserve a second term of office.



In a statement on Thursday night, the party said, "The PDP notes that the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, also knelt before the Kogi people to beg for Yahaya Bello which further shows that it is public knowledge that the governor misused the opportunity given to him to lead the state.



"Unfortunately, the apology is coming too late in the day and cannot be accepted by the people of Kogi state, whose lives, Yahaya Bello had turned into a living hell in the last four years.



"Moreover, Yahaya Bello openly confirmed that he is irredeemable as he stood without any sign of remorse while El-Rufai and the Edo State deputy governor begged the unimpressed scanty crowd.



"Governor El-Rufai and the APC ought to have counselled Yahaya Bello at the time he was busy suppressing, insulting, abusing and making life unbearable for the people of Kogi state as if there will not be a day of reckoning.



"The irreversible fact is that the day of reckoning has come. The people of Kogi state have moved beyond Yahaya Bello and the APC. They are already moving on with the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, in their determination for a new order in their state and there is no looking back.



"PDP advises Governor El-Rufai to assist Governor Bello in preparing his handover notes as he will surely face a crushing defeat at the polls, come Saturday, November 16."

Video of El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello